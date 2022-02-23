e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Nigerian held with drugs worth over Rs 22 lakh in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have recovered amphetamine and methaqualone worth Rs 22.65 lakh from the accused.
FPJ Bureau
Representative Image | Image source: Vihar Wikipedia/Twitter

A Nigerian, who was out on bail in drugs case, has been arrested for alleged possession of narcotics worth over Rs 22 lakh in Navi Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai police have recovered amphetamine and methaqualone worth Rs 22.65 lakh from the accused, Annehe Kingsley Chinedu, 37, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police had received information about some persons arriving near an IT park at Turbhe on February 19 and laid a trap at the location, the official said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:39 AM IST
