Mumbai: Goregaon’s Patra Chawl homes to be ready in 3 years, says state min

Eight months after the Maharashtra Cabinet cleared the redevelopment of Goregaon’s Patra Chawl, pending since 2008, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually attended the ground breaking ceremony while appealing to the tenants not to leave Mumbai and sell their flats after redevelopment.

“Everyone wants to have their rightful home in Mumbai. This dream starts today with Bhumi Pujan. Soon you will get homes, too. However, when such a right is given by the municipal corporation or the government, I always have a condition that you remember the struggle you had to get the house. Don't forget this struggle. So don't leave your rightful home,” said Thackeray. In his speech, NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked state housing minister Jitendra Awhad to complete the project in a time-bound manner, neglecting allegations.

“Accusations will be levelled, but never worry about it. Allegations are often made without facts. If we stop working because of allegations, it will have a detrimental effect on the development of the common man,” he noted. Pawar also made a strong case for providing homes to police constables and said the departments of home and housing should jointly prepare a proposal and seek cabinet’s approval soon.

Awhad said, “Today, we have gone one step further towards fulfilling our promise so thatthePatra Chawl residents will get their rightful homes.I promise they will getthese houses in the next three years.” In order to make the project viable, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is allowed to sell the available additional construction area at market price. MHADA vice president and CEO will form an expert technical committee comprising three MHADA representatives and two experts to calculate the revenue generated by MHADA, construction cost and its pending dues.

The committee will give opportunity for hearing but willtake due care to avoid major loss to MHADA. Further, the Cabinet has asked MHADA to enter into a settlement agreement with three developers whohave almost completed the construction of sale component.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:09 AM IST