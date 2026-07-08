NIA Raids Panvel & Navi Mumbai In ISIS-AQIS Online Radicalisation Case; 1 Detained For Questioning, Another Absconding | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and detained a man for questioning in connection with an alleged online terror radicalisation and conspiracy case that originated in Andhra Pradesh. was subsequently taken over by the central agency.

While the NIA did not officially announce any arrest, sources said one person was detained for questioning during the searches. Another suspect, also believed to be from Panvel, is absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.

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According to sources, the case was initially investigated by the Andhra Pradesh Police, which had arrested 12 persons a few months ago for their alleged links with the banned terrorist organisations Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). During interrogation, one of the arrested accused, who allegedly had links to Panvel, disclosed the names of two other Panvel residents who were allegedly associated with the network.

Acting on these leads, the NIA, with the assistance of the local police, carried out searches at multiple premises in Panvel on Wednesday. Officials are examining the detained individual's alleged role in the conspiracy and analysing digital devices and other material seized during the operation.

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According to investigators, the alleged module was led by key accused Mohammad Rahmatullah Sharif, Mohammad Danish and Mirza Sohail, who are suspected of radicalising vulnerable youth through encrypted social media platforms. The accused allegedly created and operated online groups, including one named "Al Malik Youth Islamic Committee" (AMYIC), to circulate extremist propaganda, recruit sympathisers and encourage support for ISIS and AQIS.

The probe has so far uncovered an alleged inter-state network spanning Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar and Rajasthan. The NIA believes the accused used encrypted messaging applications and closed online groups to disseminate radical content and coordinate activities across multiple states.