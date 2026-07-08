NIA Raids Three Bihar Districts In Probe Into Cambodia Human Trafficking-Cyber Fraud Racket

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Patna: NIA conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday in Gopalganj, East Champaran, and Saran districts as part of an investigation in connection with human trafficking syndicate.

NIA teams also questioned people in connection with the investigation into an alleged international network involved in human trafficking and sending people to Cambodia to carry out cyber fraud. Several suspects were questioned, mobile phones and digital devices were seized, and they have been summoned to the NIA office in Patna for further questioning.

An NIA team questioned an agent identified as Pradeep Singh in Sadhu Chowk locality under Town police station limits in Gopalganj. The investigation is related to a case in which Satyanarayan, a resident of Bettiah, was allegedly sent abroad in 2024 and then taken to Cambodia, where he was forced to engage in cyber fraud. Sources said Satyanarayan somehow escaped from the clutches of cybercriminals and returned to India, after which he filed a complaint with the NIA. The agency is conducting its investigation based on that complaint.

After questioning, the NIA issued a notice to Pradeep Singh directing him to appear at its Patna office on July 10. However, Pradeep Singh denied the allegations against him, stating that after the young man concerned returned from Cambodia, all of his money had been refunded. He claimed that the NIA came to investigate only after a fresh complaint was filed later.

Similarly, NIA raided the house of Mohammad Kalamuddin in Kalupakar village under Phenhara police station limits in East Champaran district,

According to the agency, Kalamuddin’s name surfaced in a case, related to international human trafficking. During the operation, the NIA seized Kalamuddin's mobile phone and questioned him for several hours.

NIA suspects that he was part of a network involved in sending people to Cambodia and arranging travel tickets. The investigation has also revealed that Kalamuddin was in contact with Sudhir Singh, a resident of Chhapra, who is considered the main accused in the case. The NIA has directed Kalamuddin to appear at its Patna office on July 13. A special NIA team from Delhi, assisted by the local police, raided Pachrukhwa village under Mashrakh police station limits in Saran district around 5 am on Tuesday and questioned a suspect, Sadaqat Ansari, for several hours. During the investigation, Sadaqat's mobile phone and laptop were examined, and both devices were sealed and taken away by the NIA.