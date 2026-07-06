Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Names LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed In Supplementary Chargesheet | (Photo Courtesy: ANI/Altered by FPJ)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed as an accused in its supplementary chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, strengthening its case on what it described as Pakistan's role in the deadly assault that claimed 26 lives.

Filed before the NIA special court in Jammu on Monday, the supplementary chargesheet names Saeed in his individual capacity as well as in his role as the chief of the banned LeT and its proxy outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF). According to the agency, he has been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The charges also include waging war against India and conspiring from across the border to carry out the attack.

Building the case against Pakistan

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed as a continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet and includes details of what the NIA described as Pakistan’s conspiracy behind the attack. It also outlines Saeed’s alleged role and the evidence gathered through scientific investigation and extensive on-ground examination.

In its earlier chargesheet filed on Dec 15, 2025, the agency had named Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt, three terrorists who were killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, and two arrested suspects. The NIA had also named the banned LeT and its proxy outfit TRF as legal entities, alleging that they were involved in planning, facilitating and executing the attack.

Investigation continues

The terror attack took place in Pahalgam on Apr 22 last year, when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists opened fire on tourists. Twenty-five tourists and one local resident were killed in the attack.

The case was initially registered at the Pahalgam police station before being transferred to the NIA by the Union Home Ministry after preliminary investigations. The agency said its probe is continuing to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, alleging that Pakistan has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border, PTI reports.

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