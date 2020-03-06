NGO Mela 2020: Sasmira’s Institute of Management Studies and Research will host its annual NGO event on March 6 in Worli

Sasmira’s Institute of Management Studies and Research, Worli will be hosting its annual NGO event - “Kartavya- The NGO Mela 2020 ” on March 6, from 10.00 am onwards, at the institute auditorium.

Every year, the institute dedicates its event to a specific social cause, and this year, the event focuses on “Save Animals, Save Earth”. The main idea behind choosing the cause is to highlight the current environment issues related to extinction of endangered species.

Various NGOs participate in the NGO Mela to sell their handmade products, that are marketed by their own management students. This event, therefore, has a dual benefit of boosting revenue generation for NGOs and providing students with a platform to exhibit their management skills.

Among those attending the event will be Marathi actors Pramod Pawar and Tushar Kawale. The event will also have performances by Rahul Dandekar and group, Dogzmusic and various others.