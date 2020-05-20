New testing rules a cover-up?

Noting the revised guideline, Dr Deepak Baid, president, Association of Medical Consultants (AMC), said the government is probably unaware of the ground reality that it is patients who test positive that define the hot zone or containment zone and not the other way round.

“If patients from red or containment zones are given priority, then there is a 100 per cent chance that new red zones will emerge in the city or state,” he said. He said there have been many instances of asymptomatic patients being found positive during surgeries/ deliveries, infecting doctors and healthcare staff.

“It can be said the government is trying to hide the number of cases by taking out high-risk people from the to-be-tested list. The rules are politically correct but fundamentally and morally wrong,” Dr Baid added.

Dr Avinash Bondhwe, president, Indian Medical Association, said the closing of fever clinics and dispensaries in containment zones was not a great move and it would only cause an increase in the number of cases. “If patients from containment zones step out for testing, the infection will spread to 10 more people, who will be left untested.

The functioning of fever clinics across city is compulsory,” he said. The ICMR also issued guidelines for testing asymptomatic and high-risk patients, especially those with a history of contact with other positive patients.

As per the new guidelines, atypical and high-risk contact cases should be tested between five and 10 days of coming into contact with a positive patient.