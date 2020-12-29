New rapid Covid-19 testing facility launched at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

With an aim to drive safe and hassle-free travel experience, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has introduced a unique technology that provides results for COVID-19 tests in just 13 minutes. The testing facility option is available for all international arriving passengers at the airport. In compliance with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) standards, CSMIA is the first airport to adopt the express test method available at ₹4,500 and aims to provide arriving passengers with quick & accurate diagnosis in 13 minutes. Passengers can also opt for regular RT-PCR test which takes around 6-8 hours for the result. This facility was launched by the airport on December 15, and since the commencement of this test, CSMIA has witnessed an average of 30-35 tests per day and a total of 400 passengers as of December 28; these include those who had connecting flights to destinations outside Maharashtra