New Mumbai Metro chief Ranjit Singh Deol sounded non-committal on future of controversial car-shed

Mumbai: The new chief of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ranjit Singh Deol, sounded non-committal on the future of the controversial car-shed in the green lung of the megapolis, but is resolute in getting the ambitious Colaba-Seepz line completed on time.
The largest metro line the 33-km fully underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz has run into a controversy after the then BJP-led government pushed ahead with the plan to have the car-shed built in the heart of Aarey Colony, one of the few green lungs of the city, against stiff opposition from the public and also from the then ruling ally Shiv Sena.
On his first day in office, Deol told PTI that his priority is to ensure timely completion of the ambitious line-3 but said he will thoroughly review the entire project first.
"The project faces many challenges but I don't have an in-depth knowledge about it as I have taken charge just today. I will have to first review the project. But my priority is to get the project completed on time," Deol said.
When specifically asked about the future of the controversial car-shed project in Aarey, Deol sounded non-committal saying, "I have to review the entire project. But the priority is timely completion."
It can be noted that the project ran into controversy after the Shiv Sena leaders led by Aditya Thackeray had opposed the construction of the car-shed in the run-up to the Assembly polls as there was huge public opposition to the felling of trees.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)