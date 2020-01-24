New Mumbai Metro chief Ranjit Singh Deol sounded non-committal on future of controversial car-shed

On his first day in office, Deol told PTI that his priority is to ensure timely completion of the ambitious line-3 but said he will thoroughly review the entire project first.

"The project faces many challenges but I don't have an in-depth knowledge about it as I have taken charge just today. I will have to first review the project. But my priority is to get the project completed on time," Deol said.

When specifically asked about the future of the controversial car-shed project in Aarey, Deol sounded non-committal saying, "I have to review the entire project. But the priority is timely completion."

It can be noted that the project ran into controversy after the Shiv Sena leaders led by Aditya Thackeray had opposed the construction of the car-shed in the run-up to the Assembly polls as there was huge public opposition to the felling of trees.