Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde. | X / PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday hailed the proposed delimitation bill, describing it as the beginning of a “new golden era” in Indian democracy.

Shinde backs proposed delimitation bill

Taking to X, Shinde wrote, “A New Golden Era in Indian Democracy. True democracy must reach the last citizen at the grassroots. The restructuring of constituencies will make them more manageable, bring representatives closer to the people, and double the pace of development.”

Further elaborating on the proposed reform, Shinde said the restructuring would strengthen the relationship between elected representatives and citizens. He also highlighted the proposed 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, stating that it would ensure fairness and justice for every state without exception.

A New Golden Era in Indian Democracy True democracy must reach the last citizen at the grassroots. The restructuring of constituencies will make them more manageable, bring representatives closer to the people, and double the pace of development. Crucially, with a 50% increase in seats across all states, this reform ensures complete fairness and justice for every state without exception. Alongside this, the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be implemented, guaranteeing 33% reservation for women and giving them their rightful voice in Parliament. This is not just a political decision. It is a revolution to empower women, ensure equitable representation, and strengthen democracy under the firm leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Let us rise above politics. Nation First. Let us unanimously support this historic reform. #EknathShinde #Shivsena #NarendraModi — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 28, 2026

“Alongside this, the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be implemented, guaranteeing 33% reservation for women and giving them their rightful voice in Parliament,” his post read.

Shinde further emphasised that the move was not merely a political development but a major step towards empowering women, ensuring equitable representation and strengthening democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Let us rise above politics. Nation First. Let us unanimously support this historic reform,” he added.

Union Cabinet clears legislation

Shinde's remarks come after the Union Cabinet cleared fresh delimitation-linked legislation aimed at implementing women's reservation through a proposed 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states. The government is expected to introduce the legislation during the special session of Parliament.

The proposed Delimitation Bill 2026, which earlier in April faced opposition, has once again created a stir. The bill, which intends to increase the number of constituencies from 543 to 850. It refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies. The bill requires a two-thirds majority of votes in Parliament to be passed.

According to the reports, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha during the special sitting held between April 16 and 18.

It further states that of the 528 MPs who participated in the voting, 298 voted in favour of the Bill, while 230 opposed it. The government needed 352 votes to achieve the required two-thirds majority but fell short by 54 votes.

On Thursday, the Union government announced special sittings of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha scheduled to reconvene on November 30 and December 2, respectively.

However, the Centre has not yet officially clarified which bills will be introduced during the special sittings. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the proposed delimitation legislation could be taken up during the sessions.

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