NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar. | File Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Friday issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in Parliament from November 30 to December 4.

The whip, issued by NCP (SP) Chief Whip Amol Kolhe, notes that “very important business” will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on these dates, ANI reported. Legislators from the outfit have been directed to be present in Parliament and support the party stand.

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The Congress has also issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs directing them to be present in Delhi by 10 am on November 29.

Special Session

On Thursday, the Union government announced a special sitting of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to reconvene on November 30 and December 2, respectively.

While the government has not stated which bills will be taken up during the special session, the announcement has led to speculation that the government may bring the Delimitation Bill, 2026, during the session.

Earlier Attempt

During a special session of Parliament in April, the government had introduced the 2026 Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act and carry out delimitation, or the redrawing of boundaries of electoral constituencies. The bill required a two-thirds majority of votes in Parliament to be passed.

The consideration of the bill was rejected in the Lok Sabha, as the government could not muster the two-thirds majority. The government then withdrew two other bills, saying that they were linked to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and so, could not be taken up separately.

On Thursday, NCP (SP) declined to comment on speculation about the bill being introduced. “"The session has been announced, but I don't have the agenda,” she told reporters, according to ANI. “I have not seen the bill yet. Until I see the bill, I cannot say anything.”