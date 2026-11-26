Delimitation Bill On Agenda? Centre Announces Special Parliament Session On November 30, December 2 |

The Centre has announced a special sitting of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to reconvene on November 30 and December 2, respectively, amid reports that the government may bring the Delimitation Bill, 2026, during the session.

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Kiren Rijiju announces Parliament sittings

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the government's decision in a post on X on Thursday. He said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses to transact essential government business.

"The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju wrote.

He added that, subject to the requirements of government business, the sittings of both Houses could conclude on December 3.

Speculation over Delimitation Bill

The announcement comes amid speculation that the Centre could introduce or seek to pass the Delimitation Bill, 2026, during the special sitting. Earlier this month, The Hindu reported that the government was planning to convene a special session of Parliament to push the legislation.

Link to Women's Reservation Act

The proposed Bill is linked to the government's stated objective of operationalising the Women's Reservation Act, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

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However, the government has not officially confirmed whether the Delimitation Bill will be taken up during the upcoming sittings.

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