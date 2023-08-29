 New Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train: Yesvantpur-Banaras Route Set to Offer Cultural Pilgrimage Experience
The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh" aimed at promoting domestic tourism.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
The Railway will operate the Yesvantpur-Banaras-Yesvantpur Bharat Gaurav train for tourists and pilgrims on August 29th, 2023.

The Yesvantpur-Banaras-Yesvantpur Bharat Gaurav Train will depart from Yesvantpur at 10:00 am on August 29th, 2023. It will traverse through the South Western Railway, Central Railway, and West Central Railway routes, ultimately reaching Banaras.

Train number 06553 will enter the Central Railway via the South Western route on August 30th, 2023. It will make stops at Miraj, Pune, Daund Chord Line, Manmad, Bhusaval, and Khandwa, continuing its journey through the West Central Railway.

On its return journey, train number 06554 will depart from Banaras on September 1st, 2023, and will enter the Central Railway via the West Central route on September 5th, 2023. It will halt at Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Daund Chord Line, Pune, and Miraj, proceeding further via the South Western Railway.

Composition: The train will consist of LHB rakes with 11 AC 3-Tier coaches, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 Generator Vans.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh" aimed at promoting domestic tourism. This IRCTC tourist train offers an all-inclusive tour package, and IRCTC is dedicated to ensuring a safe and memorable experience for the guests.

For more details, please visit www.irctctourism.com.

