NESCO Overdose Case: Mumbai Police Uncover International Ecstasy Racket; Accused Allegedly Sourced 4,000 Pills From Europe | file pic

Mumbai: In the drug overdose deaths case related to a music event at NESCO Goregaon last month, an international drug racket link has been revealed. The investigation has found that the main supplier, Mahesh Khemlani, allegedly procured 4,000 ecstasy pills from Europe and used a USDT wallet (a digital wallet that stores, sends, and receives Tether, a stablecoin).

On Wednesday, Khemlani, 44, aka Mark, was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali, which remanded him to police custody until May 10. The police said he allegedly sourced ecstasy pills from a friend based in Europe. He is believed to have ordered the drugs twice and had them couriered to the address of a friend of co-suspect Ayush Sahitya, 24, who resides in Ulhasnagar.

In the first consignment, 3,000 pills were sent, followed by 1,000 pills in the second, taking the total to 4,000 pills delivered to the same address. The transactions were conducted in foreign currency using the USDT wallet. The foreign currency was allegedly converted into Indian currency and vice versa through an agent, before being transferred to Khemlani’s supplier in Europe.

Investigators also revealed that Khemlani, Sahitya, and the Europe-based supplier had met at a hotel in Mumbai, and a further probe is underway. Khemlani, along with cosuspect Vineet Gerelani, 22, and Sahitya, had also met in Goa before the incident. The police suspect they may have links with other drug suppliers.

On Wednesday, the Vanrai police told the court that they had so far seized 935 pills in this case and needed custody to trace the remaining contraband and identify recipients. The police also said they are investigating meetings in Mumbai and Goa and are trying to identify the agent involved in the currency exchange.

Khemlani’s advocate, Pankaj Jadhav, argued that no incriminating material has been recovered from his client. Jadhav stated that Khemlani has no connection to the case, and that neither his chats nor his bank transactions indicate any involvement. The advocate added that Khemlani is engaged in import-export business, and the transactions in his account are work-related. Jadhav also claimed that the money transferred to a co-suspect was a loan and that the arrest was made solely based on the statement of Sahitya.

Advocates Surendra Landge, Azad Gupta, and Ranjita Jain appeared for several suspects in the case.