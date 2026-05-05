Kalyan Police Bust Drug Racket, Seize 107 Kg Ganja Worth ₹21.91 Lakh; 3 Arrested

Kalyan Police seize over 107 kg ganja and arrest three accused in anti-narcotics operation | File Photo

Kalyan, May 5: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics, the Anti-Narcotics Team of Kalyan Division-3 seized over 107 kg of ganja and arrested three accused during a well-planned operation on May 4. The total value of the seized contraband, along with other items, is estimated at ₹21.91 lakh, police officials said.

Operation and seizure details

DCP Atul Zende informed that the action was carried out under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Division-3), with a special team deployed on routine patrol. At around 2 pm, police personnel noticed three suspicious individuals standing and talking near the Wada Ghar dumping ground on a public road within the jurisdiction of Khadakpada Police Station. The trio was seen carrying green and white sacks, which immediately raised suspicion among the officers.

As the police team approached them for questioning, the suspects attempted to flee from the spot. However, the alert officers quickly cordoned off the area and managed to apprehend all three.

A thorough search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses led to the recovery of 107 kg 50 grams of ganja, ₹10,500 in cash, and three mobile phones.

Accused identified and probe underway

The arrested accused have been identified as Wasim Nuruzama Khan alias Pila (36), Bhiwandi; Dinesh Kumar Sanjeevan Saroj (30), Thane; and Mohit Mewalal Verma (27), Mulund. Police investigations have revealed that all three have prior involvement in narcotics-related offences, indicating a possible larger network.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Khadakpada Police Station. They were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till May 9 for further investigation.

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Police warning on drug trafficking

The operation was jointly carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Dr Amarnath Waghmode and API Anil Gaikwad. DCP Zende stated that strict action against drug trafficking will continue and warned that no leniency will be shown to those involved in such illegal activities.

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