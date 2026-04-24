Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Held With 9.19 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.7 Lakh In Bandra; NDPS Case Registered

Crime Branch arrests man in Bandra with over 9 kg ganja, launches probe into drug network | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 24: A 35-year-old man was arrested by a police team from Unit 9 of the Crime Branch for allegedly possessing over 9 kg of ganja near Bandra (West) in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ayaz Rafiq Qureshi, a resident of Shivajinagar, Govandi.

Suspicious movement leads to interception

According to police, a team comprising API Jaydeep Jadhav, PSI Sujit Mhaisdune, and other personnel was on night patrol on April 22–23 under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Sachin Puranik. Around 12:05 am, the team noticed a suspicious individual near Anthony Garage, opposite D’Mello Park, Kantwadi, Perry Cross Road, Bandra (West).

The suspect was seen carrying two bags and attempting to conceal his identity. Upon interception, he gave evasive answers about the contents of the bags. Panch witnesses were called, and in their presence, the police searched the bags.

Contraband recovered during search

During the search, nine packets wrapped in khaki adhesive tape were recovered. Upon opening one packet, police found a greenish, moist substance with a strong odour, which, based on preliminary assessment, appeared to be ganja (cannabis). The remaining packets were also found to contain the same substance.

The total weight of the seized contraband was 9.191 kg, with an estimated international market value of approximately Rs 2.7 lakh. The packets were sealed and labelled as exhibits following due procedure.

Cash and mobile phone seized

Police also recovered Rs 5,000 in cash from the accused, which he claimed were proceeds from the sale of ganja. Additionally, a Redmi Note 7 Pro mobile phone was seized for further investigation.

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Case registered under NDPS Act

The accused failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the source of the contraband and was taken into custody. A case has been registered against him at the Bandra Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and intended distribution network.

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