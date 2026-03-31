Mumbai Crime: Malwani Police Seize 37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹18.5 Lakh, Arrest 3 In Drug Trafficking Crackdown

Malwani police recover large quantity of ganja during early morning patrol, arrest three accused in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 31: In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Malwani police have seized 37 kg of ganja and arrested three persons for allegedly possessing it.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth ₹18.5 lakh. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Malwani police station.

Seizure during early morning patrol

According to the police, the action was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday at around 3 am. A police patrol team was on routine surveillance near Poonam Rose Nursery on Marve Road when they noticed suspicious movement.

Upon checking, the police found 37 kg of ganja in the possession of the accused, allegedly meant for sale. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth ₹18.5 lakh.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Lavkush Phoolchand Verma, 28, Ankit Kumar Man Singh, 24, and Situ Ramkumar Verma, 24. Police said that the trio are currently residing in the Kaner area of Bhiwandi in Thane district and are originally from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Police highlight drug menace

Police officials stated that the growing menace of drugs, particularly among the youth, remains a serious concern. The use of narcotic substances like ganja poses a threat to the health, careers, and future of young people. Authorities have reiterated that strict action will continue against those involved in drug trafficking.

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Operation and investigation

The operation was conducted under the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11) Sandeep Jadhav and under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nagarkar. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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