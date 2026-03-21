Navi Mumbai Police Seize 10 kg Ganja Worth ₹12 Lakh; One Held, Another Absconds | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: The operation was carried out on March 19 around 8:30 pm during a patrol by the crime detection team on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Sion–Panvel Highway near Vashi Plaza bridge. Acting on suspicion after spotting a parked Maruti T-permit car near ‘Shalom Traders’, police approached the vehicle, prompting a 22-year-old man seated on the driver’s side to escape under the cover of darkness. However, a minor present in the car was apprehended on the spot.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 10 packets wrapped in khaki tape and kept in a purple bag on the rear seat. The packets contained 10.130 kg of ganja valued at Rs 12,66,450. Police also seized the car worth Rs 5,00,000 and two mobile phones, taking the total value of the seized items to Rs 17.96 lakh.

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According to police, the accused were allegedly transporting the contraband for sale. “We noticed a suspicious vehicle during routine patrol and acted swiftly, leading to the seizure of a significant quantity of ganja. Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered at Vashi Police Station under Sections 20(b), 29, and 8(c) of the NDPS Act. The absconding accused, identified as Akshay, is being traced by special teams.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane, and Assistant Commissioner Adinath Budhwant by Senior Police Inspector Jahangir Mulani, PSI Sangale, and their team.

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