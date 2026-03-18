Navi Mumbai Crime: Poynad Police Arrest Absconding Accused After 21 Years In 2005 Murder Case

Long-absconding murder accused nabbed in Panvel after two decades by Poynad Police | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 18: A 41-year-old man wanted in a 2005 murder case was arrested by Poynad police after remaining absconding for 21 years, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Manoj Ashok Pandav, was apprehended from his residence in Panvel on March 16 at around 9 pm based on technical intelligence inputs. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till March 20.

Murder case dates back to 2005 dispute

The case dates back to April 2, 2005, when a murder was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Poynad Police Station following a complaint by Ganesh Nagesh Thakur (69), a resident of Wadvali in Alibag taluka. The victim, Prasad Ganesh Thakur (34), was attacked and killed with sharp weapons.

Police said the murder stemmed from a prior dispute between the accused and the deceased. Around two years before the incident, a goat belonging to the accused was found dead near the complainant’s compound, allegedly killed by the victim. A case was subsequently filed in an Alibag court, leading to ongoing enmity.

Victim attacked while returning home

On the night between April 1 and 2, 2005, the accused allegedly intercepted the victim while he was returning home on a motorcycle near a palm tree on a road leading to Wadvali village in the Ghera Sagaragad area. He was assaulted with sharp weapons, sustaining fatal injuries to his neck, shoulders and lower body.

One of the accused in the case, Jayprakash alias Jayesh Jagannath Mhatre, had been arrested earlier and chargesheeted before the court.

Police trace accused using technical inputs

“After years of evasion, we traced the accused using technical inputs and apprehended him from Panvel. During interrogation, he confessed to his role in the crime,” said Assistant Police Inspector Sujit Gadade.

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, Additional SP Abhijit Shivrathare, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jalinder Nalkul (Pen Division).

The investigation team included Assistant Police Inspector Sujit Gadade and police personnel Mangesh Langi, Rakesh Mehtar, and Kishor Chavan.

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