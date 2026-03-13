Navi Mumbai Crime: 3 Arrested Within 24 Hours In Kalamboli House Break-In; ₹36 Lakh Jewellery Recovered

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrests three accused and recovers stolen jewellery worth ₹36 lakh in a Kalamboli house break-in case | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 13: The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has solved a daylight house break-in in Kalamboli within 24 hours, arresting three habitual offenders and recovering stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh.

The accused were nabbed from Dighar in Thane district following a technical probe and inputs from informers, police said. The police recovered around 30 tolas of stolen jewellery from the trio.

Theft at locked residence

According to the police, the theft took place between 4.30 pm and 6 pm on March 9 at the locked residence of Ruby Santosh Patro in Prithvi Building in Kalamboli.

Unknown persons had broken into the house and decamped with gold and silver ornaments weighing about 30 tolas along with cash, collectively valued at around Rs 36 lakh. A case was subsequently registered at the Kalamboli police station.

Accused nabbed through technical surveillance

During the investigation, a team from Crime Branch Unit-2 laid a trap on March 10 at Dighar village in Thane district based on technical surveillance and confidential information.

The team detained three suspects — Pavan Rohidas Jadhav (25), Sumit Rohidas Jadhav (22), and Shivaji Jagan Rathod (23).

Jewellery recovered after interrogation

During interrogation, the trio allegedly confessed to committing the house break-in, following which they were formally arrested.

Police also recovered all the stolen jewellery weighing around 30 tolas from their possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katte said, “We arrested the accused within 24 hours of the offence. All the stolen jewellery has been successfully recovered.”

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Crime Branch team led operation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of ACP Katte by a team led by Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil, along with officers Eknath Desai, Sanjay Pawar, Abhijeet Deshmukh and their team.

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