Navi Mumbai Police Strike At Midnight: 180 Personnel Seize Weapons, Drugs In Massive Crackdown On Crime

Navi Mumbai: In a major midnight combing operation against illegal activities, Navi Mumbai Police seized a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and 100 packets of brown sugar from a habitual offender and registered cases against 14 accused under various charges in the Rabale Police Station jurisdiction.

Zero-Tolerance Drive Mobilizes Massive Police Force

The operation was carried out as part of the police department’s zero-tolerance drive against illegal activities, with a large force of over 180 police personnel deployed across key areas including NOCIL Naka, Arjunwadi, Sainathwadi in Ghansoli and Rabale.

The combing operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Pankaj Dahane. A team comprising four police inspectors, 16 assistant police inspectors and 184 police personnel from seven police stations under Zone-1 surrounded the targeted locations and carried out intensive checks.

History-Sheeter Caught With Weapons and Narcotics

During the operation, police acted against a history-sheeter found possessing illegal weapons and narcotics. Officers recovered a country-made pistol, two live rounds and 100 packets of brown sugar from him. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police also registered five cases against individuals consuming narcotic substances and one major case against a drug peddler. Additionally, two cases were filed against two accused for selling gutkha, while one case was registered under the Prohibition Act.

As part of the enforcement drive, police checked 229 vehicles and took action against 92 vehicles for violations. Twelve suspicious individuals were questioned, leading to the arrest of one wanted accused.

Hotels and Lodges Scrutinized for Illegal Activity

Police teams also inspected 11 hotels and lodges in the area and questioned suspicious persons. Authorities conducted searches to trace illegal Bangladeshi and Nigerian nationals residing in the locality. During naka bandi checks, police also verified 22 known criminals at their residences.

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant said the police have adopted a strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal activities. “Our action against drug peddling, gambling and illegal possession of weapons will continue. Anyone disturbing law and order in the city will face strict action,” he said.

