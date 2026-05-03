DRI Busts International Drug Syndicate In Mumbai, Arrests South African National & Nagpada Resident With ₹7 Crore Cocaine | AI

Mumbai: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have busted an international drug smuggling syndicate and have arrested two persons including a South African national for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued around Rs 7 crore.

Passenger from Nairobi Apprehended at Mumbai Airport

According to the DRI sources, on receipt of specific information the agency officials had apprehended a passenger Jezreel Luvado, a resident of Johannesburg, South Africa after he arrived at the international airport in Mumbai from Nairobi on Saturday.

The DRI officials seized 1426 grams of Cocaine from his possession. During his questioning he revealed information about another syndicate member identified as A.D. Patel, a resident of Nagpada.

Probe On to Identify Recipient of Consignment

During a follow up operation, the DRI team apprehended Patel for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime. The officers are now probing who was supposed to receive the said consignment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/