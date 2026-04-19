NESCO Concert Drug Deaths Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Nigerian National, Seizes Cocaine & MDMA Worth Crores In Khar Raid

NESCO Concert Drug Deaths Case |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a Nigerian national in Khar and seized cocaine worth crores along with a large quantity of MDMA tablets during a raid linked to the NESCO drugs party case, a report by IANS stated. The case pertains to the drug case linked to the deaths of two youths at a concert in the NESCO Centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This came after the police arrested the main accused from Poladpur in Raigad district while he was allegedly attempting to flee towards Goa. According to officials, the accused is suspected of distributing Ecstasy (MDMA) at the concert held on April 11, where two attendees died due to suspected drug overdose. He was intercepted and later handed over to the Vanrai Police for further investigation.