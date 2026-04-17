NESCO Drug Case: Eighth Accused Arrested, One Still Absconding | File Pic

Mumbai: The Vanrai police on Friday arrested the eighth accused for allegedly supplying drugs linked to the incident that occurred at the NESCO Centre on April 11. The accused has been identified as Shubha Agarwal (21), while Ayush Sahitya is still at large. The police are making efforts to arrest the absconding Sahitya.

So far, the police have arrested eight accused in the case and suspect that more individuals may be involved in the drug network. Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy at the NESCO venue during the ‘999999999’ music concert held on April 11.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/