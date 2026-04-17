 NESCO Drug Case: Eighth Accused Arrested, One Still Absconding
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNESCO Drug Case: Eighth Accused Arrested, One Still Absconding

NESCO Drug Case: Eighth Accused Arrested, One Still Absconding

Vanrai Police arrested Shubha Agarwal, the eighth accused, for allegedly supplying drugs linked to the NESCO concert where two MBA students died of ecstasy overdose on April 11. Another suspect, Ayush Sahitya, remains absconding. Police suspect a larger drug network and are continuing efforts to trace others involved.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, April 17, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
NESCO Drug Case: Eighth Accused Arrested, One Still Absconding | File Pic

Mumbai: The Vanrai police on Friday arrested the eighth accused for allegedly supplying drugs linked to the incident that occurred at the NESCO Centre on April 11. The accused has been identified as Shubha Agarwal (21), while Ayush Sahitya is still at large. The police are making efforts to arrest the absconding Sahitya.

Read Also
Amravati Sexual Exploitation Case: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Urges Patience, Says Cannot...
article-image

So far, the police have arrested eight accused in the case and suspect that more individuals may be involved in the drug network. Two MBA students allegedly died due to an overdose of ecstasy at the NESCO venue during the ‘999999999’ music concert held on April 11.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on