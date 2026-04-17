Amravati Sexual Exploitation Case: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Urges Patience, Says Cannot Make Statement Until Investigation Concludes | IANS

Mumbai, April 17: Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said that the police are currently focused on a detailed investigation into the Amravati case, emphasising that the probe is still underway and no conclusions have been drawn so far.

Speaking to IANS, Bawankule stated that both he and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are closely monitoring the developments. He said the police are conducting the investigation in a proper and systematic manner, examining every aspect of the case. “At this stage, it is not appropriate to make any strong or definitive statement,” he said, adding that clarity will emerge only after the enquiry is completed.

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: On the Amravati case, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "The government is closely monitoring the entire matter on a daily basis. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself, along with me as the guardian minister, is continuously monitoring… pic.twitter.com/qZaC7kY6TL — IANS (@ians_india) April 17, 2026

The minister also confirmed that he will be visiting Amravati to review the situation on the ground. He reiterated that the police will formally brief the media once the investigation is concluded and all facts are established.

The case has triggered widespread outrage following the arrest of Mohammad Ayaz, also known as Tanveer, who has emerged as the prime accused in an alleged sexual exploitation racket involving minor girls in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. A resident of Paratwada, Ayaz is accused of targeting victims through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Snapchat, allegedly luring them into a ‘love trap’ before exploiting them.

The accused allegedly took victims to cities like Mumbai and Pune, where obscene videos were recorded. Reports suggest that hundreds of such videos were created, many of which were used to blackmail victims. Authorities are also probing allegations that some victims were coerced into prostitution and that certain videos were circulated online.

The matter gained further attention after Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde raised the issue with police officials, demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and warning of protests if swift action is not taken.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/