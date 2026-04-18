NESCO Concert Drug Deaths Case: Main Accused Held In Raigad's Poladpur While Attempting To Flee Towards Goa |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the drug case linked to the deaths of two youths at a concert in NESCO Centre, police have arrested the main accused from Poladpur in Raigad district while he was allegedly attempting to flee towards Goa.

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According to officials, the accused is suspected of distributing Ecstasy (MDMA) at the concert held on April 11, where two attendees died due to suspected drug overdose. He was intercepted and later handed over to the Vanrai Police for further investigation.

The arrest comes amid an ongoing crackdown on a suspected drug supply network operating around high-profile music events in Mumbai. A video released by Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) showed the accused being escorted by police personnel following his detention.

MBA Student From Kalyan Arrested In Drug Case

Earlier, the Vanrai Police had arrested 21-year-old MBA student Shubh Agarwal from Kalyan, marking the eighth arrest in the case. Agarwal was produced before the Borivali Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him to police custody till April 20.

The case was registered after the deaths of Shreya Rai (24) and Bismaad Bhasin (28), both of whom are suspected to have consumed a lethal combination of drugs and alcohol. Another attendee, Seetal Salvi (25), remains under treatment at Bombay Hospital.

Cops have also flagged multiple violations at the event, including the concert allegedly continuing beyond the permitted time of 10 pm till around 12:30 am. Additionally, alcohol was reportedly served to individuals below the legal age of 25.

Police said several of the accused were regular attendees at events held at the NESCO Centre, indicating the possible existence of a broader drug distribution network targeting such gatherings.

So far, nine accused have been arrested in the case. Seven of them are scheduled to be produced in court today as the investigation continues.

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