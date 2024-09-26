 Nepalese Woman Arrested At Mumbai Airport For Attempting To Travel With Forged Passport
According to the police, Pariyar arrived at the airport on September 22 to board a flight when an immigration officer noticed that her passport listed ‘Vadodara’ as her birthplace. The officer alerted his superiors, and Pariyar was detained. Upon searching her belongings, police found a PAN card and an Aadhar card, both of which were fake.

Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested a Nepalese woman for attempting to travel to Bahrain using a fake passport. Further investigation revealed that the woman, identified as Anita Pariyar, had been living in Vadodara, Gujarat, for several years with forged documents.

During questioning, Pariyar disclosed that she is originally from Pyuthan, Nepal, and had been residing in Gujarat using false identity documents to find employment. The woman is currently in the custody of the Sahar Police and will soon be transferred to the Special Branch for further investigation.

