Need Remdesivir injection in Pune? Here are the helpline numbers

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has on Sunday passed an order to set up a control room to manage the supply of Remdesivir injection in the district, reported news agency ANI.
People in need of Remdesivir injection can call on 020-26123371 or toll-free number 1077. The control room to remain active till May 31.
This comes in the wake of reports of shortage and hoarding of Remdesivir injections. Long queues were also reported outside chemist shops in Pune as the anti-viral drug is considered vital in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.
Rajesh Deshmukh had earlier directed hospitals to procure Remdesivir from wholesalers and distributors directly as per the needs of the admitted patients. This was done in order to ensure that the patients' relatives are saved from the trouble of getting the injections on their own.
"Hospitals treating Covid-19 patients should procure Remdesivir injections in a number that will last for three days, considering the admitted patients and the genuine need from the distributors, C&F (Carry and Forward) agents of the companies," read the order.
The Maharashtra government had earlier decided to set up district-level control rooms to ensure a smooth supply of Remdesivir injections and prevent hoarding and black marketing of the drug.
The state is facing multiple issues pertaining to the drug, like the demand-supply gap, its hoarding and black marketing by stockists and pharmacy shops, unaffordable prices and irrational prescription by some doctors.
The government has asked authorities to cap the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and urged about a dozen pharmaceutical companies manufacturing the drug to ramp-up its production and lower its MRP (maximum retail price).
It has also asked the health services commissioner to put in place a separate mechanism to streamline the supply of Remdesivir, in the wake of a rise in its demand due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
