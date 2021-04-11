Need Remdesivir injection in Pune? Here are the helpline numbers

This comes in the wake of reports of shortage and hoarding of Remdesivir injections. Long queues were also reported outside chemist shops in Pune as the anti-viral drug is considered vital in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

Rajesh Deshmukh had earlier directed hospitals to procure Remdesivir from wholesalers and distributors directly as per the needs of the admitted patients. This was done in order to ensure that the patients' relatives are saved from the trouble of getting the injections on their own.

"Hospitals treating Covid-19 patients should procure Remdesivir injections in a number that will last for three days, considering the admitted patients and the genuine need from the distributors, C&F (Carry and Forward) agents of the companies," read the order.