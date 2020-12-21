Nearly 78% e-challans in state remain unpaid

A recent data procured from the Maharashtra Highway Police showed that of the total e-challans issued for the major traffic violations recorded in the first eleven months of this year, over 78 per cent penalties are yet to be paid by the violators. The data revealed that most of the unpaid fines have come under the category of violations of speeding and rash driving, going to the tune of Rs 76 crore in Maharashtra.

According to the data, of the collective e-challans issued worth over Rs 105 crore for various violations, more than 78 per cent, valued almost Rs 83 crore is yet to be collected from the violators. The data showed that of the total 3,460 e-challans worth Rs 6.92 lakh issued for overtaking, only Rs 91,200 has been recovered from the motorists, while the remaining amount continues to be pending.

Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) said, "The pending e-challans is an issue we are tackling on priority and many efforts are underway to improve the recovery rate. All traffic chowkies have been instructed to collect fines in cash along with accepting digital and card payments to cover up the amount lost due to unavailability of credit/debit card methods."

The serious violations like drunk driving has the best e-challan recovery rate, wherein 6,727 e-challans were issued worth Rs 1.32 crore, only two are unpaid. Speeding or rash driving has the highest pendency of e-challan recovery, with more than Rs 76.23 crore yet to be paid for 7.62 lakh e-challans. Of the total Rs 92 crore worth e-challans issued, only Rs 16 crore has been recovered.

Violations for driving without seatbelt too are at an all-time high of over 6.1 lakh e-challans worth Rs 12.20 crore issued, of which over 3.33 lakh e-challans valued at Rs 6.67 crore are yet to be paid by the violators.

In a bid to ramp up the recovery of e-challan payments, Maharashtra Traffic Police have begun collecting fines in cash as well. Police said that the efforts are underway to collect over 1.64 crore unpaid challans worth Rs 602 crore, of which over 40 per cent unpaid challans belong to Mumbai. Police claim that due to digital payments the recovery was badly affected, but since the cash payments has been restarted, the recovery rate has slightly gone up.