'NDA Government Stands Firmly With Students': Fadnavis After Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday congratulated the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at curbing paper leaks and organised examination fraud.

Fadnavis welcomes reform

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis appreciated and thanked Members of Parliament for supporting the reform.

Zero Tolerance for Paper Leaks!



Congratulations to Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji and the Government of India for passing the 'Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026', in the Lok Sabha today. Heartfelt appreciation to all Members of Parliament and… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 29, 2026

"Heartfelt appreciation to all Members of Parliament and political parties whose support made this important reform possible," he wrote.

Assuring students of the government's commitment to a fair examination system, Fadnavis said the NDA government stands firmly with the youth of India and is committed to protecting merit, ensuring fairness and safeguarding the future of every deserving aspirant. He added that those involved in paper leak rackets would face swift and stringent action.

"Through stricter punishments, special fast-track courts, time-bound investigations, special public prosecutors and an expedited appellate mechanism, this legislation marks another decisive step towards reinforcing the credibility, transparency and fairness of India's examination system," Fadnavis said in his post.

Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The legislation introduces stricter provisions to tackle paper leaks and organised examination fraud, to ensure greater transparency, fairness and integrity in recruitment and entrance examinations conducted by public authorities.

Fadnavis targets Rahul Gandhi

Later in the day, while speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha, in which the Congress leader criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Centre over their handling of the protest at Jantar Mantar.

"I didn't actually listen to Rahul Gandhi's speech because I don't have the time to listen to him. There is never any real substance in his speeches. When any opposition leader speaks, they certainly make allegations. If there is something wrong, they should definitely speak up and offer comments," Fadnavis said.

During his speech in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Gandhi praised the nationwide protests led by students and youth over the alleged NEET paper leak. He lauded the protesters for seeking justice and questioned the Centre's handling of the movement.

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