NCP-SP Supremo Sharad Pawar Hospitalised In Mumbai

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar | File Image

Mumbai: NCP-SP Supremo Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Citing sources, PTI reported that the Rajya Sabha member was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital two days ago for a health check-up.

"He is in the hospital for a check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious," a source informed, as quoted by PTI.

Earlier, on February 28, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Prior to that, he was also admitted twice to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic with chest congestion and breathing difficulties.

Earlier this month, Pawar and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were among 19 others who took oath as Rajya Sabha members. Pawar was seen seated in a wheelchair, and the oath was taken in the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present during the ceremony in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Meanwhile, a political row had erupted after Pawar raised concerns about 'divisive elements' entering the Warkari tradition. Backing his views, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the Warkari movement has historically played a crucial role in social reform and awareness, but warned that attempts are being made to create divisions within society.

However, Chief Minister Fadnavis had dismissed Pawar's remarks, calling them 'misinformed' and reflective of a lack of understanding of the Warkari tradition. He had asserted that the movement, which has a history spanning nearly 800–900 years, is deeply rooted in spiritual purity, brotherhood, and the teachings of the Bhagwat tradition.

(With inputs from PTI)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/