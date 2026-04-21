Pune: Opposition Opted To Avoid Baramati Contest; Rohit Pawar In Mission Mode, Says NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, on Tuesday said that key opposition parties have decided to keep the Baramati Assembly by-election unopposed, as campaigning for the crucial poll ended today.

Speaking to the media in Pune, Sule said the decision was taken jointly by the NCP-SP, Indian National Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

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“We all decided that this election should be unopposed,” she said, adding that the call was taken collectively by alliance partners.

The Baramati by-election will be held on 23rd April, with voting scheduled later this week. The seat fell vacant after the death of veteran leader Ajit Pawar earlier this year, making the contest politically significant for Maharashtra.

Sunetra Pawar replaced her husband, Ajit Pawar, for the post of Deputy Chief Minister in January. She is the only candidate contesting from a major party.

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‘Rohit Pawar on a mission mode’

Sule also spoke about Rohit Pawar, saying he has been working in “mission mode” since the beginning. She said he is fighting to ensure that “what happened with Ajit Pawar does not happen with anyone else” and that justice is delivered.

Rohit Pawar has been aggressive since Ajit Pawar’s death. He has hinted multiple times about some conspiracy in the death of his uncle.

BJP’s Criticism

On national issues, Sule criticised the BJP over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill. She said the bill had already been passed earlier, but was not being implemented. “This bill was passed in 2023. It happened two and a half years ago, but it is not being implemented,” she said.

The by-election has drawn attention due to the legacy of the Pawar family in Baramati. While candidates from major alliances are in the fray, political observers are closely watching whether consensus politics or electoral competition will shape the final outcome.

The Election Commission has scheduled the counting of votes for May 4. Strict Model Code of Conduct norms remain in force in the constituency.

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(With Inputs From IANS)