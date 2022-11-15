NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail in molestation case

NCP leaders Jitendra Awhad, | File Image

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has been granted Anticipatory bail by the Thane Sessions Court in the molestation case registered against him.

On Sunday, November 13, at the inauguration of the Kalwa Khadi bridge, Awhad was moving forward as a crowd gathered around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's vehicle and the NCP leader shoved aside the BJP women office bearers who were trying to see Shinde.

While he was shoving Rida aside, Awhad can be heard saying to hear to not go ahead and that it is very crowded.

The BJP worker, however, after the event accused Awhad of outraging modesty of a woman in front of everyone. Following that a case of molestation was registered against him at Mumbra police station.