Mumbai: NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad submits his resignation, Sharad Pawar to take final call

Mumbai: MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) submitted his resignation on Monday after allegations of molestation against him. The final decision will be taken by the party supremo soon.

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Jayant Patil, the President and Leader of the Legislative Party, announced and confirmed in the presence of Awhad.

पोलीसांनी माझ्या विरुद्ध ७२ तासात २ खोटा गुन्हा दाखल केला आणि तोही 😭३५४ ,.,

मी ह्या पोलिसी आत्याचारा विरुद्ध लढणार … मी माझ्या आमदारकीचा राजीनामा देण्याचा निर्णय घेतो आहे,,. लोकशाहीची हत्या .. उघड्या डोळ्यांनी नाही बघू शकत — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Awhad, who also confirmed the news, said, "I am disturbed by the allegations of molestation and cannot accept this. This will damage my image in society."

What the case is?

The complainant alleged that the NCP leader pushed her while making way for himself during the dispersal of a crowd after an event of the chief minister in Mumbra on Sunday evening.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) Awhad, the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa seat in Thane, was arrested on Friday after he and his supporters stopped a show of "Har Har Mahadev" at a multiplex inside a mall in Thane city, alleging the film distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Attempt to put NCP MLAs in trouble

Meanwhile, Patil, citing it as an attempt to entangle the NCP MLA, has expressed complete faith in legislation. Patil said, "I am sure Awhad will get justice. This is the attempt of the ruling parties to bring NCP MLAs into trouble as they may be an obstacle to them."