NCP leader Hasan Mushrif approaches Bombay HC questioning ED summons

Hasan Mushrif | Photo: Hasan Mushrif/Instagram

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Hasan Mushrif's lawyer submitted a request to Enforcement Directorate seeking more time for his client to appear before the agency for questioning.

The NCP MLA was summoned today in the money-laundering case by ED as a part of its probe into alleged irregularities related to Kolhapur-based sugar co-operative with which his sons are allegedly associated.

Mushrif's contention is that the Bombay High Court had stayed the proceedings in the scheduled - offence case last year itself. Mushrif on Monday approached the HC questioning ED's actions, requesting for the quashing of the predicate FIR related to the scheduled offence and for a stay on any coercive action against him in the case.

ED summons Hasan Mushrif

ED had summoned Mushrif to record his statement. This came after the agency searched his Kolhapur home on Saturday. The former minister was not at home when the searches were carried out.

The Saturday raid was third in last two months on the former labour minister for alleged diversion of Rs 40 crores in Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar factory of Kolhapur which is purportedly run and controlled by his family and relatives.

Read Also ED case against Hasan Mushrif: Bombay HC directs judicial probe on how Kirit Somaiya got FIR copy

Who is Hasan Mushrif?

Hasan Mushrif is the sitting MLA of NCP. He leads the Kagal assembly constituency in Kolhapur district. Mushrif is well known in western Maharashtra as the prominent Muslim face of NCP. He dominates the politics of Kolhapur district.

Hasan Mushrif was appointed as a minister during the coalition government. He held the post of Labor Minister. He also won the 2014 assembly elections in the Modi wave. He was also offered to join the party by BJP, but he rejected the offer.