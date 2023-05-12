NCP leader Ajit Pawar reacts to demands seeking CM Shinde's abdication: 'No need of demanding resignation'

Ajit Pawar | ANI

Ajit Pawar on Friday said that there was no need to demand resignation from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. Nationalist Congress Party leader Pawar made this statement during a media interaction.

After Supreme Court's verdict on Sena row case on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference held at Matoshree had said that if CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have any ethics, they should resign.

Reacting to this statement, Pawar told reporters, "There is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people."

Pawar also spoke on the issue of Assembly Speaker resigning without consulting then CM Thackeray. He said that MVA should have elected a new Speaker who could have disqualified the rebel MLAs.

Pawar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Our Speaker had resigned then without asking our CM Uddhav Thackeray, that should not have happened. Even if he resigned, we could have elected a new Speaker immediately. If we had our Speaker, then those 16 MLAs would have been disqualified then."