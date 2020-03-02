NCP eyeing bigger chunk in BMC

The Nationalist Congress Party, which has a negligible presence in the Mumbai civic body, on Sunday launched Mission 2022.

Under this, the NCP has set itself an ambitious target of winning 60 seats in the BMC election; currently, it has eight corportors.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced at a meeting that although his party would make all efforts to increase its presence in Mumbai, it will play second fiddle to the Shiv Sena which is currently ruling the country’s richest corporation -- the BMC.

He also asserted that the NCP would emerge number two in the 227-member BMC in the next election.

Pawar also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners – the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress – will together contest the BMC election slated for 2022. This is to give a further push to Mumbai’s development agenda and also to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party at bay.