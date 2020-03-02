NCP eyeing bigger chunk in BMC

The Nationalist Congress Party, which has a negligible presence in the Mumbai civic body, on Sunday launched Mission 2022.
Under this, the NCP has set itself an ambitious target of winning 60 seats in the BMC election; currently, it has eight corportors.
NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced at a meeting that although his party would make all efforts to increase its presence in Mumbai, it will play second fiddle to the Shiv Sena which is currently ruling the country’s richest corporation -- the BMC.
He also asserted that the NCP would emerge number two in the 227-member BMC in the next election.
Pawar also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners – the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress – will together contest the BMC election slated for 2022. This is to give a further push to Mumbai’s development agenda and also to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party at bay.
‘‘A lot of projects shifted out of Mumbai during the BJP rule government between 2014 and 2019. Those responsible for it should be defeated,’’ he added. Pawar also reiterated that the MVA government was reconsidering the Rs 1.03 lakh crore Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project.
Pawar has exhorted party workers to reach out to people from all sections in all the 227 wards and step up efforts to address issued faced by them.
‘‘Behave politely and avoid any controversies which tarnish the image of party boss Sharad Pawar,’’ said Ajit, adding that the party will not entertain those who merely show off and do not work for the party.
He reminded the gathering that former party leaders who had left the NCP were not given key posts. ‘‘Therefore, the time has come to identify such workers who will remain loyal to the party in both good and bad times,’’ he noted.
Besides, Pawar said the party should aim at improving its tally in the Assembly election by winning at least 10 of the total 36 seats in Mumbai.
MVA government to complete its term DCM Ajit Pawar asserted that the MVA government is on a strong footing and will complete its five-year term despite the BJP predicting its early collapse. He asked party workers to disregard BJP's warnings.
Referring to the popular slogan in a cement advertisement – ‘Ye deewar kab tootegi’ -- Pawar said the MVA will never break as it is rock solid and its strength is reinforced by a combination of Ambuja and ACC cement.
‘‘The government faces no threat and it will complete its five year term,’’ he reiterated.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)