NCP dares Modi govt to sack Maha Vikas Aghadi over Bhima Koregaon case

Mumbai: NCP spokesperson and minister of minority affairs Nawab Malik on Tuesday dared the BJP-led government at the Centre to sack the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The trigger was when BJP leader and Maharashtra's former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's statement that if the state government does not cooperate with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the investigation of Bhima Koregaon violence case then there is possibility of a Constitutional crisis and in such a situation the Centre may sack the MVA government.

Malik in his response said,'' If BJP government has guts it should sack the MVA government in Maharashtra.'' He noted that it would be "murder of democracy" which the people of Maharashtra would never forgive.

Mungantiwar had expressed his view after Pune police on Monday refused to hand over the case to the visiting three-member NIA team citing that there were no orders either from the Centre or the state government.