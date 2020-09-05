NCB to court: Basit got drugs on Showik’s instructions

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought seven days custody of Abdel Basit Parihar, arrested in connection with the drug investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, telling a magistrate court that he is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

The court gave the central agency custody for five days up to Sep 9, instead of till Sep 11, as had been sought. The NCB told the court that the 23-year-old used to procure drugs from Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ebrahim on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty and used to direct them to deliver the drugs to Samuel Miranda. Miranda was Rajput’s house manager.

Vilatra was produced before court on Thursday after his arrest the previous day and is in the agency’s custody presently.

“There are other instances where the respondent (Basit) facilitated to arrange for the drugs and he was in contact with Showik Chakraborty,” it said in its plea for custodial interrogation.

Further, it said that it is clear from his statement and electronic evidence collected from Basit that he is ‘an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers’ and that he used to make payments through GPay.

The NCB claimed that Basit had given many names of people he was dealing drugs with and said his custody was ‘most essential and crucial, which may lead to the main players in the drug syndicate.’

The agency said it wanted to investigate his links with many other persons as well as payments made through the GPay account.

“The NCB is investigating drug angle in the Late Sushant Singh Rajput case and, therefore, it’s highly substantive and needs to be investigated thoroughly so as to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially in Bollywood,” K Kiran Babu, the agency’s intelligence officer said in the application.