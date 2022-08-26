NCB siezes drug parcel in courier, arrests peddler | Representative

The syndicate supplying synthetic party drugs by courier ordered online was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), leading to the arrest of a peddler in suburban Ghatkopar.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials kept vigil on Falcon Courier at LBS Marg, Ghatkopar and intercepted a parcel with 5.6 grammes of blue-coloured pills suspected to be MDMA/ecstasy recreational drugs.

In the follow-up action, the NCB team nabbed peddler Shubham Pravin Bhagat and further seized 3.6 grammes of ecstasy pills, an LSD blot paper, 5 grammes of ganja, 34 grammes of charas and 2.5 grammes of hashish meant for further distribution.

Bhagat, in his voluntary statement, accepted the contraband was meant for supply to party circuits. He was produced in the special NDPS court by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate and remanded to two days' police custody for further investigation.

NCB officials suspect a larger syndicate is operating the drug cartel, supplying party drugs to youngsters by courier service.