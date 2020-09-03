Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests two involved in alleged drug trafficking, reconstructs drug trail

Continuing their action against drug peddlers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday apprehended two persons in connection with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The agency detained Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. The latest arrests are a follow-up action after the questioning of Abbas Ramzan Ali Lakhani and Karan Arora, who were arrested last week for allegedly trafficking 'bud' or curated marijuana. “The detailed network analysis and follow-up investigation uncovered the linkages of Lakhani with Vilatra,” the agency stated.

Vilatra was found in possession of Indian currency (Rs 9.55 lakh) and foreign currency (US $2,081, £180, 15 dirhams). The agency has stated that Vilatra disclosed the seized money as “proceeds of drug peddling.”

NCB officers said that Vilatra had told them he runs an eatery at Bandra, which was not yielding any pecuniary gains since the lockdown. He also disclosed that he was involved in drug peddling, especially bud, through which he earned a substantial amount of money.

The anti-narcotics agency is piecing together the supply chain of drug-cartels after reviewing chats. “We have got links of Lakhani, Vilatra, Parihar and Showik Chakraborty (the brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty),” said a senior NCB officer, on condition of anonymity.

The agency had begun its probe after receiving official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had recovered chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED began to retrieve data from actor Rhea’s phone which led to the disclosure. “We are in the process of identifying and nabbing the peddlers. There is evidence of bud and hash being supplied to those under scanner in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” said the officer.

The agency is likely to question Rhea and Showik in this regard. The investigations are also focused on the alleged drug peddlers-Bollywood network. “We are probing the Bollywood link with peddlers. So far, investigations are focused on the peddlers and no celebrity has been summoned yet,” said the officer.

The ED, which is probing the money-laundering case, questioned late actor’s former business partner Varun Mathur on Wednesday. Mathur, along with Saurabh Mishra, had formed Innsaei Ventures Private Limited on April 26, 2018, with the duo as directors. Sushant Singh Rajput joined the firm on May 2, 2018.

Earlier on Tuesday, the agency had questioned Rishabh Thakkar, a national-level billiards and snooker player, over chats in a WhatsApp group where drugs were allegedly discussed.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Indrajit Chakraborty, the father of Rhea, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The Chakrabortys are being probed to ascertain the financial transactions they had with the late actor. Rajput’s family has alleged siphoning funds, among other allegations. Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani too was questioned by the CBI. Multiple agencies are investigating details emerging from questioning and reviewing data to probe allegations of abetment of suicide, misappropriation of funds, money laundering, drug dealing and usage.