NCB officials remove posters supporting Sameer Wankhede outside their office in Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials removed the posters put up by Hindu Sena in support of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede outside the agency's office in the national capital on Tuesday.

The Hindu Sena's support comes amid the political stir between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and Wankhede, who is investigating the alleged drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

NCB officials remove posters put up by Hindu Sena | ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had earlier raised questions over the birth certificate of the officer. "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here," said Malik.

Earlier today, Malik said that he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency.

Malik said that the letter he received mentions 26 cases, in which it is alleged that Sameer Wankhede "did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter".

He also challenged Wankhede, his father and his sister to file criminal defamation case against him saying that he is ready to face it and fight it in court. Wankhede has meanwhile said that all the allegations were false.

Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, told ANI: "I have seen the letter. We will take necessary action." An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:16 PM IST