NCB-Mumbai Cracks Down on Int'l & Interstate Drug Syndicates: Seizes 1.8kg Alprazolam Tablets, 850kg CBCS Bottles; 4 Arrested

Mumbai: In its penchant to curb drug trafficking from the society, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has delivered back to back blows to various drug trafficking syndicates which has resulted in dismantling of multiple networks having international and interstate linkages. In a marathon display of operational activity, NCB-Mumbai has successfully seized a huge quantity of contraband and arrested key members to this effect.

Operation 1:

In the first operation, NCB-Mumbai gathered credible intelligence about a network involved in the illicit export of pharmaceutical drugs from India to the USA for recreational purposes. Active digital surveillance and other methods were employed to pinpoint the target network. Subsequently, a Lucknow-based network was identified, known to have recently completed an illicit deal and was planning another shipment. Enhanced sources enabled the tracking of a shipment in a Mumbai courier facility scheduled for the USA. NCB-Mumbai officers intercepted the shipment on September 6, 2023, discovering 15,000 Alprazolam tablets concealed within seal-packed branded tea leaf boxes. This led to the arrest of Samar S, a Lucknow-based individual associated with the network. Corroborative evidence was collected, revealing the network's involvement in previous shipments. Despite initial challenges due to the network's use of 'no-digital contact' methods, an in-depth investigation is underway to uncover other crucial members and the order mechanism.

Operation 2:

Initial information led NCB-Mumbai to an interstate syndicate involved in procuring illicitly diverted cough syrups for distribution in Mumbai and adjacent areas. Technical surveillance identified Ravish NA, a Bhiwandi, Distt-Thane-based individual actively procuring drugs. The network sourced consignments from a person in Gujarat, prompting NCB-Mumbai to maintain strict vigilance. This diligence paid off when, on September 28, 2023, Ravish NA and his carrier, Akash G, were intercepted during an attempt to receive a bulk consignment of 8497 CBCS bottles. Ravish, an employee of Bhivandi-Nijampur Municipal Corporation, was attempting to revive the drug trafficking circuit, disrupted after a previous CBCS seizure by NCB-Mumbai. Substantial evidence links the arrested individuals to past drug trafficking activities, and ongoing investigations aim to apprehend the supplier and other key associates.

Operation 3:

Initial intelligence revealed a Mumbai-based network procuring illicitly diverted cough syrups from an interstate syndicate for further distribution. Detailed information led to the identification of a Gujarat-based supplier collaborating with a Mumbai-based individual for the trafficking. The identity of the receiver was also obtained. On October 03, 2023, NCB-Mumbai intercepted the receiver, Riyaz B, during an attempt to receive a consignment of 1199 CBCS bottles in Dongri, Mumbai. Riyaz B, involved in the business for the past 7-8 years, was associated with Mumbai-based kingpins and other drug peddlers previously arrested by NCB-Mumbai. Further investigations are underway to identify the kingpin and other syndicate associates.

Key Seizures and Arrests:

1.840 kg Alprazolam (15,000 tabs) destined for the USA seized on Sept 06, 2023 from a Mumbai-based courier; Lucknow-based financer arrested.

8497 CBCS bottles (849.7 kg) seized on Sept 28, 2023 from Bhiwandi, Distt-Thane; receiver and carrier arrested.

1199 CBCS bottles (119.9 kg) seized on October 03, 2023 from Dongri, Mumbai; 01 receiver arrested.

All arrested individuals involved in previous trafficking activities.

Kingpins & associates previously arrested in various cases by NCB-Mumbai.