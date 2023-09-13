Mumbai News: Major Drug Busts, 4 Cr Worth MD Seized | Representataive Image

Mumbai: During a special drive against drug peddling that went on for 24 hours, Mumbai Police examined at least 328 people. Subsequently, in yet another operation against drugs, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police apprehended two people and recovered mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs. 4 crores. Both the operations were conducted on Wednesday, said the police.



In the special drive, seven suspects were arrested by the police in four different cases. The suspects were found in possession of drugs including MD, Cocaine and Ganja. They were arrested from Malwani, Deonar and Dharavi areas. One of the accused is a foreign national, said the police.

Manhunt launched to nab 3rd accused

In the operation by Crime Branch Unit-9, the two accused are suspected to be drug dealers. Identified as Arshad Ahmed Shaikh, 26, and Imran Noor Memon, 26, they were in possession of MD drugs worth Rs. 2.3 lakh each, as per the international market. Both Shaikh and Memon was found in the DN Nagar area of Andheri.



According to police officials, the duo has one more partner named Dishsan Khan alias Batata, for whom a manhunt has been launched by them.

