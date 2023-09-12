Mumbai News: Nigerian National Arrested For Possession Of Drugs Worth ₹4.25 Lakh | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Malvani police have apprehended a Nigerian national, Chique Oneybuchi (28), for allegedly possessing drugs. The police seized 75 grams of MD and 5 grams of cocaine, with a total value of ₹4,25,000.

Detained Based on Suspicion

On September 12, at 4:45 p.m., Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Salunkhe and his team were patrolling near Jeevak Hotel, Mira Road East. They grew suspicious of a foreign national and decided to inspect him. During the inspection, the police discovered 75 grams of MD and 5 grams of cocaine in his possession, valued at ₹4.25 lakhs.

A case has been registered against him under sections 8(k), 21(b), and 22(k) of the NDPS Act at Malvani police station.