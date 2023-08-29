Navi Mumbai: Nigerian National Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹10 Lakh In Koparkhairne | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 31-year-old Nigerian national and seized 100 grams of mephedrone drugs worth Rs 10 lakh. The man was arrested from Bonkode village in Koparkhairane.

The arrested Nigerian national was identified as Nachor Paul and he was caught on Friday evening with the contraband when he was roaming with the drugs to sell them.

Acting on a tip-off, Senior Police Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary and his team laid a trap in the Shivaji Nagar area of Sector 12E, Bonkode village in Koparkhairane.

100 Gms Of MD Drug Found With The Peddler

Around 8:30 pm, the drug peddler arrived with the drug and the police already waiting caught him. When he was frisked the police found 100 grams of mephedrone worth Rs. 10 lakh.

Following the seizure, the AntiNarcotics Cell registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Nachor Paul at the Koparkhairane police station.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)