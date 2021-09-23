NCB conducts JCC meeting to combat growing challenges and changing trends

Mumbai: A central level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting was chaired by the Director-General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SN Pradhan, on Tuesday.

In the said meeting, important NDPS (Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) cases under investigation by various agencies in the country were discussed to ensure effective and efficient investigation and timely prosecution.

The officials also said that new trends, modus-operandi seen at the national and international level too were discussed in the meeting.

Some of the agencies that had participated in the JCC meeting in Delhi were the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Tamil Nadu Police, Rajasthan Police, Punjab Police, Coast Guard, and National Investigation Agency, sources said.

"In this meeting, all the major cases done by the law enforcing agencies were discussed. The agencies that participate, discuss the major cases done by them and what were the findings of their investigation. In this meeting, we share information about the new modus-operandi, trends, and trade routes that come to the notice of the investigating agencies with each other. Apart from that, the national and international developments related to narcotics are also discussed in the meeting," said an NCB official, who had attended the meeting.

He added, "The objective of this meeting is not only to exchange inputs and intelligence between the agencies but to also make all the stakeholders aware of the developments and scenarios at the national and international level with regards to narcotics. In the meeting, the recent seizure of 2,988.219 kilograms of Heroin by the DRI from Mundra Port in Gujarat was also talked about. After the discussion done in such meetings, important decisions are taken and implemented."

On September 16, DRI sleuths had seized 2,988.219 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 21000 crore believed to be from Afghanistan, from two shipping containers at the Mundra Port. The containers were imported from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran. Physical verification of the containers showed there were three layers made in each of the bags kept in the containers, where the drug consignment was mixed in layers of talc stones stacked upon each other, DRI officials claimed. A couple from Chennai were arrested by the DRI in the said case.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:56 AM IST