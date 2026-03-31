'Nazar Na Lage': Mumbaikars In Awe As City's Air Quality Sees Massive Improvement With AQI At 21

'Wow, What A Day': Mumbaikars In Awe As City's Air Quality Sees Massive Improvement With AQI At 21 | File

Mumbai woke up to a refreshing surprise on Tuesday as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved significantly at 21, placing the air in the 'good' category. Mumbaikars took to social media, expressing awe and delight at the improved air quality. Many noted that visibility had increased dramatically, allowing them to see far across the skyline.

One user wrote, "Extra clear skies today. Can see through 20km," while another added, saying, "The AQI looks pretty good today."

Some other Mumbaikar shared a similar excitement and said, "The sea, the sky serving wow what a day"

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A user expressed surprise after checking the AQI, noting how unusually good it looked, "Can't believe my eyes!! Nazar na lage, wish the improved AQI sustains"

While another user added that the days with good air quality should also be appreciated, just as much as days with poor air quality are often highlighted.

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One user made a humorous remark, joking that the improvement might be linked to the visit of a foreign dignitary, "AQI has gone down yet again, is another foreign dignitary visiting Mumbai?"

Meanwhile, not just Mumbai, Thane also recorded an overall AQI of 26, while Navi Mumbai reported an AQI of 32, reflecting massive improvement in the air quality. The massive improvement also comes at a time when the city is set to witness rain over the next three days.

According to RMC Mumbai, a yellow alert has been issued in Thane with thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) predicted at isolated places on March 31. On April 1 and 2, light to moderate rain, along with thunder showers, will continue in the region. While in Mumbai and Palghar, the weather department has predicted light rain along with thundershowers from March 31 to April 2.

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