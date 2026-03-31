Mumbai Weather Update March 31, 2026: City Stuns With Ultra-Clean Air Quality With AQI At 21 Amid Rainfall Predictions | Pinterest

Mumbai woke up to ultra-clean air on Tuesday morning, as rainfall is predicted in the city over the next three days, bringing a pleasant change in weather across the city as well as nearby areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a significant improvement, standing at 21 at 9 am and falling in the ‘good’ category. This marks a major relief for residents who have been dealing with poor air quality in recent weeks.

The temperature at 9 am was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperature expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius today, according to Google Weather.

Overall AQI In 'Good' Range

Data from AQI monitoring platforms showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 21 in the early hours, placing it in the 'good' category. Among key locations, Kandivali East recorded an AQI of 18, Mulund West at 22, Bhandup recorded AQI of 20, Chandivali (25), Bandra East (22), BKC (20), Borivali East (18), Colaba (18), Kannamwar Nagar (23), Kurla (22), Mahim (21), Sion (25), Vile Parle West (18), while the Reserve Bank of India Staff Quarters Station 2 reported AQI at 47, all within the good range.

Not just Mumbai, Thane recorded an overall AQI of 26, while Navi Mumbai reported an AQI of 32, reflecting massive improvement in the air quality. However, Mirashi Nagar in Kanjurmarg stood out with an AQI of 170, indicating poor air quality than in other parts of the city.

Rainfall Prediction in Mumbai, Thane & Palghar

According to RMC Mumbai, a yellow alert has been issued in Thane with thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) predicted at isolated places on March 31. On April 1 and 2, light to moderate rain, along with thunder showers, will continue in the region.

In Mumbai and Palghar, the weather department has predicted light rain along with thundershowers from March 31 to April 2. The sudden change in the climate has come amid a time when the entire state of Maharashtra has been put on alert for lightning, stormy winds, rain, and hailstorms for the next five days.