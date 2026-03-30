Mumbai Rains: City To See Respite From Heat With Light Showers, Thunderstorm For 3 Days; Yellow Alert Issued In Thane On March 31 | Check Forecast

Mumbai Faces Unexpected Rains | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai and surrounding areas are set to witness some respite from heatwave conditions as light rains and thundershowers have been predicted for two days. The change in weather is likely to bring down temperatures slightly after days of heat in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Yellow Alert In Thane

RMC Mumbai has issued a yellow alert in Thane and predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places on March 31. On April 1 and 2, light to moderate rain, along with thunder showers, will continue in the region.

Light Rains In Mumbai & Palghar

The weather department has predicted light rain along with thundershowers in Mumbai and Palghar from March 31 to April 2. The sudden change in the climate has come amid a time when the entire state of Maharashtra has been put on alert for lightning, stormy winds, rain, and hailstorms for the next five days.

According to the CMO office, the weather alert warning has been issued in the districts of Khandesh, Marathwada, western Vidarbha, as well as the ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

Several districts including Pune, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Satara and the Marathwada region have been sounded an Orange Alert for thunderstorms with rainfall and lightning with gusty winds at the speed of 50-60 kmph.

CMO Urges Citizens, Farmers To Ensure Safety

During thunderstorms and lightning strikes, citizens and farmers should ensure their safety and should avoid standing under trees, under tin sheds, and near electric transformers, electric poles, and power lines. As the harvesting of rabi crops is underway, CMO said that harvested crops should be stored in a safe place or covered. Additionally, necessary precautions should be taken to prevent crop damage from stormy winds, rain, and possible hailstorms.

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